Driver dies in Naperville crash with semi

A motorist died after their vehicle collided with a semitrailer Monday morning on Route 59 in west suburban Naperville.

Police closed all lanes of Route 59 between 103rd and 119th to investigate the crash, Naperville police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a silver-colored 2007 Ford Fusion traveling northbound on Route 59 crashed into the back of the 2002 Volvo Semi near 103rd Street, police said.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene by fire department officials, who later extricated the motorist from the car, police said.

The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

No charges or citations have been issued, police said.

While police investigated the crash, a separate collision took place between a car and a school bus in the southbound lanes of Route 59 near 103rd Street, police said.

The bus wasn’t carrying any students and no injuries were reported, police said.

The intersection of Route 59 and 103rd remains closed as authorities investigate.