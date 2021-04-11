Driver dies in wrong-way crash on West Side; 1 in custody

A person was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver who was trying to merge onto Interstate 290 Sunday on the West Side, police said.

About 3:40 a.m., a 22-year-old man driving a red Dodge pickup in the 600 block of South Austin Boulevard merged in the wrong direction onto the off ramp exit of the expressway, Chicago police said.

The Dodge struck the driver’s side of a white Kia Soul being driven by a female, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on her death.

The man was hospitalized with minor injuries and was taken into custody, police said.

Advertisement

Area Four detectives are investigating.