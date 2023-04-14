Expand / Collapse search

Driver ejected, killed in single-car crash on Dan Ryan near Stevenson Expressway

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Traffic
FOX 32 Chicago

Driver ejected on outbound Dan Ryan, local lanes temporarily closed

A driver was ejected from their vehicle in a single-car crash on the outbound Dan Ryan near the Stevenson Expressway Friday morning.

CHICAGO - A driver was killed after being ejected from their car on the outbound Dan Ryan near the Stevenson Expressway causing solid traffic Friday morning. 

Illinois State Police are blocking the local southbound lanes at 28th Street and directing traffic onto the expressway. Once in the express lanes, the next available exit is at 47th Street. 

The driver of a Jeep hit the wall of the ramp around 5 a.m., officials say. The investigation and clean up could make the closure last several more hours.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Commuters may want to avoid the Stevenson and Dan Ryan interchange.

No additional information is available at this time. 