Driver ejected, killed in single-car crash on Dan Ryan near Stevenson Expressway

A driver was killed after being ejected from their car on the outbound Dan Ryan near the Stevenson Expressway causing solid traffic Friday morning.

Illinois State Police are blocking the local southbound lanes at 28th Street and directing traffic onto the expressway. Once in the express lanes, the next available exit is at 47th Street.

The driver of a Jeep hit the wall of the ramp around 5 a.m., officials say. The investigation and clean up could make the closure last several more hours.

Commuters may want to avoid the Stevenson and Dan Ryan interchange.

No additional information is available at this time.