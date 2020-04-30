Driver ejected, killed in Dan Ryan rollover crash at 95th Street ramp

article

A 32-year-old West Pullman man died after he lost control of his van on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Thursday and rolled over several times after striking a guard rail.

About 2:30 a.m., he took the 95th Street exit ramp on southbound I-94 and veered head-on into the right-side guardrail, overturning his van several times, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

He was ejected from the driver’s seat and pronounced dead, state police said.

The man was identified as Carl M. Jones, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Autopsy results have not been released.

Three right lanes of the expressway were closed until 5:17 a.m. for an investigation, state police said.