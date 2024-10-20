Driver extricated, airlifted to hospital after crash in Prairie Grove

A driver was extricated and airlifted to a local hospital after crashing into a tree in Prairie Grove Sunday morning.

Firefighters from Nunda Township and McHenry Township Fire Protection responded to a single-car crash at the intersection of Barreville Road and Wright Road around 6:18 a.m.

A vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, entrapping the driver inside, according to the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District. Firefighters were able to extricate the driver after almost an hour.

The driver was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries. The roadway was reopened at 12:00 p.m.

The Prairie Grove Police Department is investigating the crash.