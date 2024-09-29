Driver fatally shot after car crash on Chicago's North Side

A driver was fatally shot early Sunday morning following a car crash in Chicago's Goose Island neighborhood.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Magnolia Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The victim got out of his car after he was struck by a red car. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle began shooting at the victim.

He was shot in the chest and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and Area Five detectives are investigating the incident.