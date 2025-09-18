Driver who fatally struck child near Chicago school released without charges: police

The Brief 9-year-old Anakin Perez was fatally struck by a car outside McNair Elementary on Chicago’s West Side. The driver, who initially left but later returned, was arrested and released without charges; police are investigating. The school and CPS confirmed Perez was a fourth grader, offering grief counseling and expressing condolences.



A 9-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning outside McNair Elementary School on Chicago's West Side, police said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:41 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Walton Street, according to Chicago police. The boy, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Anakin Perez, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

Chicago police confirmed Thursday night that the driver who was arrested was released without charges. The driver's identity hasn't been released.

Perez’s family said Anakin was walking to school with a sibling and was crossing the street toward the entrance when he was struck. They said the driver, who dropped off her child at the school, did not see the boy and drove nearly the length of the block with him pinned underneath the vehicle. Witnesses told police the car appeared to be moving at a high rate of speed.

The driver left the scene but later returned. It was not immediately clear whether she knew she had hit the child, police said.

What they're saying:

McNair Principal Whitfield confirmed in a letter to families that the victim was a fourth grade student.

"Dear McNair Community,

"It is with deep sadness that we must inform you that one of our valued students passed away this morning after being struck by a vehicle in the vicinity of our school building. At this time, I cannot provide any further details for privacy reasons. Our thoughts are with this student's family during this extremely difficult time.

"This tragic loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for the entire school, especially our students.

"The Chicago Public Schools’ Crisis Management Unit will be on site today and tomorrow to provide grief counseling and support to students and staff members. We will continue to work closely with this team and our own clinicians will be available for students who need ongoing services.

"Please let us know if your child requires additional support from the school so we can ensure their social-emotional needs are met. We also encourage everyone to drive slowly and carefully while in the vicinity of the school, and please remind your child of the importance of being aware of their surroundings as they walk to and from school and around their neighborhood.

"Information about the funeral service will be made available as soon as we have it. If your child wishes to attend, we strongly encourage you to accompany them to the service. If the funeral is scheduled during school hours, students who wish to attend will need parental permission to be released from school.

"We will provide more information when we can. Thank you for your continued partnership during this difficult time for our school community. If you have any questions, please contact me directly.

"Sincerely, Principal Whitfield"

Chicago Public Schools also issued a statement on the incident:

"We are devastated to confirm a student’s tragic death in front of their school. Our hearts are heavy with grief for this child as well as concern and deep sympathy for his family and loved ones. Our Safety and Security team and members of our crisis team are at the school to support students and staff and will remain there for however long they are needed. We extend our condolences to this child’s family and friends. Our District and school community mourn this loss of young life."

What's next:

The Police Department’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.