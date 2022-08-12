Driver found guilty of killing 2 women in 2019 Grayslake crash

A man was convicted of aggravated DUI and for a crash that killed two women in 2019 in northwest suburban Grayslake.

Following a three-day trial, a Lake County jury found Victor H. Ortiz guilty Wednesday of two felony counts of aggravated DUI causing death and two felony counts of aggravated driving with a blood concentration level of over .08, according to a statement from the Lake County state’s attorney’s office.

"We hope that these verdicts play some role in assisting the family, and we continue to express our deepest sympathies for their loss," State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in the statement.

Ortiz, 54, was driving south on Fairfield Road on June 8, 2019, when his van crossed the center line and sideswiped a Honda Odyssey before striking a Kia head on, according to the Lake County state's attorney's office.

Two women in the Kia, Barbara Gaulke of Ingleside and Sandra Forscht of Round Lake Beach, were pronounced dead at the scene. A man in the Honda sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the state's attorney's office said.

Victor Ortiz, 54. (Lake County state's attorney's office)

The state's attorney's office said Ortiz attempted to flee to Guatemala after the crash, but Chicago police officers were able to locate and arrest him on a warrant after the sheriff's office received the DUI test results.

On the last day of the trial, Ortiz denied having any alcohol on the day of the accident, but medical expert witnesses testified he had a blood alcohol concentration that was almost three times the legal limit of .08. Ortiz also denied crossing over into oncoming traffic.

Ortiz is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 15 for a status hearing, the state’s attorney’s office said. He has remained in custody at the Lake County Jail on $1,000,000 bail since his arrest. Judge George Strickland revoked Ortiz' ability to post bond following his conviction.

He faces a mandatory prison sentence of six to 28 years, and must serve at least 85%.