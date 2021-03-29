Driver gets DUI charge in Dan Ryan crash that seriously hurt 9-year-old

A 27-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence after crashing and seriously injuring her 9-year-old passenger on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway near the Skyway split.

She was southbound about 3 a.m. Saturday on I-94 when she lost control of her vehicle, veered off the roadway and crashed into a concrete barrier on the right shoulder, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

A 9-year-old boy riding as a passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, state police said.

The woman, who was uninjured, was charged with driving under the influence, according to state police.

All southbound local lanes were closed for an investigation but reopened by 9:20 a.m., state police said.