9-year-old boy seriously hurt in Dan Ryan crash; all local lanes closed

All southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway near the Skyway Split were closed for hours Saturday after a 9-year-old boy was seriously injured in a vehicle crash on the South Side.

A woman, 27, was southbound just before 3 a.m. on I-94 near the Skyway Split when she lost control of her vehicle, veered off the roadway and crashed into a concrete barrier on the right shoulder, Illinois State Police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A 9-year-old boy, riding as a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, state police said.

The woman did not report any injuries, according to state police.

All southbound local lanes were closed for an investigation but reopened by 9:20 a.m., state police said..