Driver hit Chicago fire truck on I-290, arrested for suspected DUI, police say

The Brief A driver hit a Chicago fire truck on I-290 early Sunday morning that was at the scene of a previous crash. The driver of the fire truck had minor injuries. The driver of the other car was cited and arrested for suspected DUI, state police said.



A driver struck a Chicago fire truck on the scene of a crash on Interstate 290 and was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on I-290 eastbound lanes at Morgan Street in Chicago, according to Illinois State Police.

Fire truck hit

What we know:

ISP troopers responded to the scene around 4:38 a.m. after the Chicago Fire Department fire engine was hit.

The fire engine was blocking lanes of traffic to protect a previous crash scene and had its lights activated, police said. The driver of a 2018 black Nissan hit the fire engine.

The driver of the fire engine was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was cited for a Move Over Law violation and arrested for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The roadway was closed but then reopened a little before 7 a.m.

What we don't know:

State police continue to investigate the crash.

Police did not identify the driver of the Nissan.

It was unclear what happened in the previous crash.