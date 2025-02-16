Driver hit Chicago fire truck on I-290, arrested for suspected DUI, police say
CHICAGO - A driver struck a Chicago fire truck on the scene of a crash on Interstate 290 and was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence early Sunday morning.
The crash happened on I-290 eastbound lanes at Morgan Street in Chicago, according to Illinois State Police.
Fire truck hit
What we know:
ISP troopers responded to the scene around 4:38 a.m. after the Chicago Fire Department fire engine was hit.
The fire engine was blocking lanes of traffic to protect a previous crash scene and had its lights activated, police said. The driver of a 2018 black Nissan hit the fire engine.
The driver of the fire engine was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Nissan was cited for a Move Over Law violation and arrested for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.
The roadway was closed but then reopened a little before 7 a.m.
What we don't know:
State police continue to investigate the crash.
Police did not identify the driver of the Nissan.
It was unclear what happened in the previous crash.