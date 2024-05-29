Driver hits 2 Chicago police patrol cars after getting pulled over

Two Chicago police squad cars were struck by the same driver in Brighton Park Wednesday morning.

Police said an unidentified male driving a gray sedan fled a traffic stop around 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 47th Street.

The driver reversed the vehicle and drove into a marked patrol car occupied by two officers. As he drove away, he sideswiped another squad car with two officers inside. Police said the offender also hit a parked car as he fled the scene.

One of the officers in the first vehicle that was hit was transported to a local hospital with a minor injury to the hand. The three other officers were not injured.

The offender got away. Police are investigating.