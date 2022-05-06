Driver hits car then fatally strikes pedestrian before crashing into building on Near West Side

A driver ran into another car and then fatally struck a pedestrian before crashing into a building early Friday on the Near West Side.

The driver was traveling southbound around 3 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Damen Avenue when he struck the front of car that was driving east on Roosevelt Road, police said.

The driver kept going after the crash and struck a pedestrian on the road before crashing into a building, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition and will be issued citations, police said.

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.