Driver hits multiple cars before dying in head-on crash on West Side

A driver was killed in a head on crash after being seen speeding and striking multiple other vehicles in East Garfield Park Saturday afternoon.

Officers saw a vehicle speeding in the 700 block of North Kedzie Avenue around 4 p.m. There were two additional passengers in the car.

The driver first hit a minivan before swerving into oncoming traffic where he struck another car head on.

Police say the driver of the speeding vehicle was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An unidentified female passenger was transported to a local hospital but left prior to speaking with officers and a male left the scene before being interviewed by officers.

The driver of the ban was not injured. The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck head on were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

The investigation remains ongoing by Area Detectives.