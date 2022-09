A driver was hospitalized after their car collided with a semi in Gurnee on Saturday night.

Gurnee police said that a Toyota collided with a semi at Route 41 and Ferndale Street.

The driver of the Toyota suffered serious injuries and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.