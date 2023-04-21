Driver in critical condition after getting shot in stomach, crashing into another vehicle in Chicago

A driver is in critical condition after getting shot in the stomach and crashing his vehicle into another car in Washington Heights Friday afternoon.

At about 4:40 p.m., a 32-year-old man was inside a Honda in the 10200 block of South Halsted when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, police said.

An occupant from inside the vehicle produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the stomach and suffered a graze wound to his head, police said.

He lost control of his vehicle and struck a Ford Fusion, driven by another male (unknown age).

The Ford Fusion driver then drove both himself and the other victim to an area hospital.

The man shot was listed in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.