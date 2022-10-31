Driver jumps curb, crashes into vacant building in Burnside

A driver crashed his car into a vacant building late Sunday night in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood.

The male lost control of his vehicle around 10:20 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, causing his car to jump the curb and hit a vacant commercial building, according to police.

The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene and released with no citations issued, police said.

There were no other reported injuries.

No further information was immediately available.