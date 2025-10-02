Driver killed, 2-year-old seriously hurt in Joliet crash

The Brief A 58-year-old man was killed and a 2-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash with a semi Wednesday night in Joliet. Police say the semi turned left into the path of the Dodge Dart, trapping the car under its trailer. The child was taken to the hospital, and police are asking witnesses to come forward.



A man died and a 2-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi Wednesday night in suburban Joliet.

What we know:

The crash happened around 10:22 p.m. near the intersection of Route 53 and Dollar Tree Lane, according to police.

The semi was traveling eastbound on Dollar Tree Lane when it tried to turn left onto Route 53, crossing into the path of a Dodge Dart that was going through the intersection.

The Dodge got caught underneath the semi's trailer. The driver of the Dodge, a 58-year-old man from Orland Park, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

A 2-year-old boy who was in a child safety seat in the back of the car was extricated from the vehicle and taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video of the crash is asked to contact Joliet police at (815) 724-3010.