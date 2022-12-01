Driver killed after being shot in the chest, crashing into another vehicle in Chicago

A person is dead after being shot in the chest while driving and crashing into another vehicle in Park Manor Thursday night.

At about 6:52p.m., a male, age unknown, was driving in the 7500 block of South Eberhart when he was shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.

The victim's vehicle, which was traveling northbound, then struck another vehicle that was facing northbound at the intersection of 75th and Eberhart.

The male was shot in the chest, and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A female occupant of the vehicle that was struck was also taken to an area hospital.

Her condition is unknown.

Area Two detectives are investigating.