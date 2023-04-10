Driver killed after crashing into lightpost, tree in West Lawn

A man was killed after crashing his car Monday morning in the West Lawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Police officers found an Acura SUV which jumped a curb and struck a light post and tree around 4 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Cicero Avenue, police said.

The man driving the SUV suffered trauma in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No other injuries were reported.

Area One detectives are investigating.