Driver killed after crashing into pole in South Chicago

A man died early Wednesday morning after crashing his car into a pole on the South Side.

The crash happened around 4:56 a.m. in the 8600 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was alone in a Chevy Equinox when it struck the pole. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition but later died.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.