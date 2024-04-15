Driver killed, passenger critically injured in suspected DUI crash in Lake County, sheriff says

An Antioch man was killed in a single-car crash in Lake County Sunday night.

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash near North Avenue and Deep Lake Road in unincorporated Antioch at 10:45 p.m. and found a 25-year-old man dead on the ground near the wreckage.

The driver was traveling westbound on North Avenue in a 2022 Ford F-350 at a high rate of speed, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say the driver ran off the road, striking several traffic signs. The Ford rolled several times and struck a tree.

The driver exited the vehicle and collapsed. A passenger in the vehicle, a 27-year-old man of Antioch, was critically injured in the crash. He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

An autopsy is being scheduled.The Sheriff's Office says the crash remains under investigation.