Driver killed, passenger critically injured in suspected DUI crash in Lake County, sheriff says

By Maggie Duly
Published  April 15, 2024 8:22am CDT
News
FOX 32 Chicago

UNINCORPORATED ANTIOCH, Ill. - An Antioch man was killed in a single-car crash in Lake County Sunday night. 

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash near North Avenue and Deep Lake Road in unincorporated Antioch at 10:45 p.m. and found a 25-year-old man dead on the ground near the wreckage. 

The driver was traveling westbound on North Avenue in a 2022 Ford F-350 at a high rate of speed, according to the sheriff's office. 

Investigators say the driver ran off the road, striking several traffic signs. The Ford rolled several times and struck a tree.  

The driver exited the vehicle and collapsed. A passenger in the vehicle, a 27-year-old man of Antioch, was critically injured in the crash.  He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

An autopsy is being scheduled.The Sheriff's Office says the crash remains under investigation. 