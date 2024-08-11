Driver killed in crash on Chicago's SW Side

A man was killed in a car crash in Chicago's Archer Heights neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the crash occurred around 1:32 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 47th Street.

A silver sedan traveling westbound ran a red light and collided with a white SUV heading northbound. The driver of the silver sedan was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

No further information is available at this time.