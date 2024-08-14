Driver killed in rollover crash on I-57 in Chicago

A driver was killed in a single-car crash on I-57 near Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Illinois State Police responded to a rollover crash on southbound I-57 at Halsted Street around 11:40 p.m.

The driver, and only person in the car at the time of the crash, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the driver as 18-year-old Jeremiah Burpo of Gary, Indiana.