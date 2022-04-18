Driver killed in T-bone crash on Chicago's Southwest Side

A person died in a car crash early Monday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The female, whose age was unknown, was at a stoplight when another vehicle crashed into the driver's side of her car around 12:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of South California Avenue, police said.

She suffered blunt force trauma in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for minor injuries, according to officials.

CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of the crash.