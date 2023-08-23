Driver killed, passenger injured in rollover crash on South Side

A driver was killed after he struck a parked car in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police say a 61-year-old man was driving a minivan southbound on Loomis Boulevard near 52nd Street when he hit a parked car causing the van to flip.

He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 59-year-old male passenger was taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.