Driver killed, passenger injured in rollover crash on South Side
CHICAGO - A driver was killed after he struck a parked car in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Police say a 61-year-old man was driving a minivan southbound on Loomis Boulevard near 52nd Street when he hit a parked car causing the van to flip.
He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
A 59-year-old male passenger was taken to the same hospital in stable condition.
No other injuries were reported.