Driver leads police on high-speed chase on Bishop Ford Freeway in stolen car: ISP

A driver in a stolen vehicle led police on a high-speed chase through south suburban Chicago into Indiana and back on the Bishop Ford Thursday night.

Illinois State Police assisted South Holland Police Department for a report of a stolen vehicle on traveling on I-94 around 11:15 p.m.

Multiple agencies tracked the vehicle from Illinois to Indiana and back to Homewood where it was stopped.

The suspect driver and vehicle were turned over to the South Holland PD and charged are pending.