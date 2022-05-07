Driver notices home on fire in Aurora, pounds on door to save family inside

article

A driver noticed a house on fire in suburban Aurora, and pounded on the front door to save the people inside.

The fire started Saturday morning on Highland Avenue.

The fire battalion chief said the driver noticed smoke and stopped immediately.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The woman who answered the door was shocked to see the flames once she stepped outside.

She and a man who were sleeping inside escaped and were not hurt.

Advertisement



