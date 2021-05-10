Driver of Jaguar seriously injured after running red light and fleeing Chicago police
CHICAGO - The driver of a black Jaguar was seriously injured when he sped away from Chicago police trying to make a traffic stop on the Far South Side early Monday, authorities said.
Officers tried to stop the car around 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 103rd Street after it ran a red light, police said. The car took off and crashed into a tree several blocks away.
The driver, 48, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition with head injuries, police said.
