Driver of stolen car crashes into 5 parked vehicles in North Park

The driver of a stolen car crashed into five parked vehicles Tuesday night in the North Park neighborhood.

The driver was in a stolen 2016 Hyundai Sonata traveling at a high rate of speed around 9:30 p.m. when he lost control and struck five parked cars in the 5400 block of North Kimball Avenue, police said.

The driver fled the scene on foot and is not in custody, police said.

No injuries were reported and no further information was immediately available.