Driver of stolen vehicle crashes into another vehicle in the Loop: police

The driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle in Chicago's Loop Thursday morning.

At about 9:57 a.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person with a gun involved in an auto crash in the 200 block of North Clark Street.

According to preliminary information from police, a stolen Kia traveling at a high rate of speed disregarded traffic lights and flipped over after striking an Acura that was driven by a 60-year-old woman.

The woman refused medical attention.

An offender from the Kia fled the scene, police said.

No one is in custody.