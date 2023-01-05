Driver of stolen vehicle crashes into another vehicle in the Loop: police
CHICAGO - The driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle in Chicago's Loop Thursday morning.
At about 9:57 a.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person with a gun involved in an auto crash in the 200 block of North Clark Street.
According to preliminary information from police, a stolen Kia traveling at a high rate of speed disregarded traffic lights and flipped over after striking an Acura that was driven by a 60-year-old woman.
The woman refused medical attention.
An offender from the Kia fled the scene, police said.
No one is in custody.