Driver plows down 4 people in Chicago parking lot after argument

Chicago police say that four people were injured when a driver plowed them down in a parking lot after an argument.

The crash happened outside Las Islas Marias in Bricktown Square along West Fullerton on the Northwest Side around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Family members said they often come to this restaurant. An argument that started inside spilled outside, and the driver of a black Tahoe hit four people in the parking lot and took off.

Police here at the scene tell us this incident involved an inner conflict apparently between a group of family members and friends here this location earlier in the day...

The victims were two women and two men, their ages ranging from 27 to 61-years-old.