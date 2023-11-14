Driver rear-ended in Lincoln Park, sending vehicle over the curb into a gate

Two people were injured in a vehicle crash in Lincoln Park early Tuesday.

At about 12:13 a.m., a black sedan occupied by two men was traveling southbound in the 2200 block of North Halsted when it rear-ended a white sedan, police said.

The driver of the white sedan lost control of the vehicle and jumped the curb, striking a gate.

The vehicle came to a stop and the driver was not injured.

The two men in the black sedan sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Citations are pending.