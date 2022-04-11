Driver rear-ends car, crashes into River North restaurant while trying to flee

A driver crashed into another car and struck a restaurant while trying to flee the scene early Monday in the River North neighborhood.

The person was driving a silver Lexus around 1:30 a.m. in the first block of West Illinois Street when he rear-ended a Toyota RAV4, police said.

The driver of the Lexus attempted to flee the scene but lost control of the car and struck the front entrance of a closed restaurant, police said.

The driver got out of the Lexus and ran away on foot.

The driver of the RAV4 refused treatment at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody.