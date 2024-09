A woman was hospitalized after rear-ending a CTA bus Thursday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The 47-year-old crashed into the bus around 11:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

The woman suffered a head injury and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported. Police said citations are pending.