Driver runs red light in Englewood causing 3-car crash; 5 injured

A three-car crash in Englewood sent five people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Chicago police said a 32-year-old man driving a Dodge sedan ran a red light in the 7400 block of South Loomis Boulevard just after midnight.

A Nissan sedan, driven by a 40-year-old woman, was traveling westbound when it struck the Dodge. The Dodge then hit a Chevy SUV, driven by a 52-year-old man, that was stopped facing southbound.

Police said the driver of the Dodge was issued a citation.

All three drivers and two passengers, one from the Dodge and one from the Nissan, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

