Driver runs red light in Brighton Park, crashes into truck, bank

Four people were hospitalized after a driver ran a red light and struck a truck and a business in Brighton Park Sunday night.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was driving a Toyota SUV northbound on Kedzie Avenue near 43rd Street at 10:51 p.m. when he ran a red light.

The Toyota slammed into a GMC pickup truck at the intersection. The crash caused the truck to strike two other vehicles. The Toyota also struck the front of a bank, causing damage to the front doors.

The driver of the Toyota and three passengers were transported to Stroger Hospital and Mt. Sinani Hospital in good condition.

There were no other injuries reported. No additional details are available at this time.