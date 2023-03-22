Driver runs red light, slams into CPD squad car on North Side: police

Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized after their car was struck by a driver running a red light Wednesday morning in Rogers Park.

Police say the car may have been stolen, and three people were arrested including a minor that was taken to St. Francis in unknown condition.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 6800 block of North Sheridan Road. The vehicle failed to stop at a red light and stuck the police cruiser in an intersection.

There were no other injuries reported.