Driver runs red light, slams into CPD squad car on North Side: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Rogers Park
CPD officers hospitalized following North Side crash

A driver slammed into a CPD squad car after running a red light early Wednesday morning. Police say three people were arrested and the car may have been stolen.

CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized after their car was struck by a driver running a red light Wednesday morning in Rogers Park

Police say the car may have been stolen, and three people were arrested including a minor that was taken to St. Francis in unknown condition. 

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 6800 block of North Sheridan Road. The vehicle failed to stop at a red light and stuck the police cruiser in an intersection.

There were no other injuries reported. 