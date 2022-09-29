Driver saves child from vehicle during carjacking, robbery in West Town

A man rescued a child who was in the backseat of his vehicle when he was robbed and carjacked Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was sitting in a car around 11:28 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Erie Street when three people came up, displayed a gun and demanded his vehicle, police said.

The man got out of the car and the suspects went through his pockets and stole his gun, police said.

The victim was able to grab a child from the backseat before the carjackers got in and drove away with his car, police said.

Two suspects were taken in custody a shot time later, according to police.

Charges are pending.