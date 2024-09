A driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Interstate 57 near Posen.

Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on northbound I-57 at 147th Street at 11 p.m. Sunday.

One driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The roadway was shut down for investigation and later reopened at 5:55 a.m.

No further information is available.