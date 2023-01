A gunman opened fire on a driver in Jefferson Park Sunday morning.

Chicago police say a 28-year-old man was driving northbound in the 4700 block of Austin Avenue around 6:15 a.m. when someone in dark-colored sedan also heading north began shooting.

The victim was not struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.