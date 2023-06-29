Driver shot, crashes car into tree in West Garfield Park

A man was shot several times and crashed his car into a tree Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Around 2 a.m., the 27-year-old was shot at by someone in black sedan and accelerated his vehicle, jumping a curb and striking a tree in the 4100 block of West Congress Parkway, police said.

The victim suffered several gunshot wounds throughout the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.