Driver dies after being shot, crashing car in West Rogers Park

A man died after he was shot while driving and crashed his car Tuesday night in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was driving just before 11 p.m. when someone on the street approached him and started shooting in the 6200 block of North Francisco Avenue, police said.

The victim was shot once in the chest before crashing his car at a different location. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.