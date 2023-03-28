Driver shot, critically wounded on Chicago's West Side

A person was shot while driving in the Douglass Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 28-year-old was driving westbound just before midnight in the 3900 block of West 16th Street when gunfire broke out and they were shot in the face, according to police.

The victim was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate the shooting.