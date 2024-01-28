Driver dies after being shot in chest, crashing into tree in Englewood

A driver died after being shot in the chest and crashing into a tree Sunday morning in Englewood.

Police say an unidentified male was found in a vehicle that struck a fence and a tree in the 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue just after midnight.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

There is no one in custody for the shooting. Area One detectives are investigating.