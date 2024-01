A man was shot while driving Monday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

The 24-year-old was driving around 5:48 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road when someone in a passing vehicle started shooting, police said.

The victim was grazed on the forehead and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.