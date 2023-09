A man was shot while driving Wednesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was driving northbound around 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Kedzie Avenue when someone in a dark-colored vehicle started shooting and struck him in the leg, police said.

The victim was taken by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.