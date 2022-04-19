Driver shot and killed in West Pullman

A man was shot and killed while driving Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

The 38-year-old was driving northbound in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street before 10 p.m. when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said.

He was shot in the chest and was taken by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet identified him.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP