Driver shot multiple times in Roseland

A man was struck by gunfire while driving early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 33-year-old was traveling eastbound around 1:17 a.m. in the first block of East 100th Place when he was shot multiple times, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the groin and back and was grazed in the head by a bullet, police said.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.