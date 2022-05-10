Driver shot on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was shot while driving Monday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 40-year-old was driving around 10:54 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Rockwell Street when a gunman on foot started shooting, police said.

He was shot multiple times in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, according to officials.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.